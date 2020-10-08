Land to be identified for Kochi-Bengaluru Corridor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: District Collector S Suhas has instructed the tehsildars in the district to identify land for activities related to the Kochi-Bangalore Industrial Corridor (KBIC). Around 500 acres of land will be acquired for the projects which will come up in Thrissur, Palakkad and Ernakulam districts.

The industrial corridor will be developed within a 160km area. Suhas also said populated areas and agricultural fields will not be used for the project. Compensation will be given to those who lose land due to this. Around 20,000 people within the state will get employment as part of the first phase of KBIC, he said. Thrissur district collector Shanavas said preparatory works for the project will begin in the district soon, after the same commences in Palakkad and Ernakulam districts.

