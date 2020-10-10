‘Clean Toilet’ launched in Kochi Collectorate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: S Suhas IAS, Ernakulam district collector inaugurated the refurbished ‘Clean Toilet’ maintained by CREDAI Clean City Movement at Collectorate compound Kakkanad. Joby Jacob, chief operations manager, M V Antony, secretary, Dr Najeeb Zackeria, president, V Raveendran, executive director - CREDAI Clean City Movement and Ravi Jacob, president, CREDAI Kochi were present.

CREDAI Clean City Movement was set up as the CSR initiative of CREDAI Kerala to undertake solid waste management activities in high rise apartment complexes, commercial enterprises and gated colonies. CCCM, with operations in seven cities of Kerala in about 600 complexes, provides an end to end solution for all waste management issues. CCCM promotes the principle reduce, reuse, recycle. It is processing about 1200 tons of biodegradable waste per month at the source. About 80 tons of non-biodegradable waste per month are sorted and sent for recycling, thus saving the environment from contamination due to plastic waste.

The Ministry of Urban Development Government of India in its manual on Solid Waste Management has recognized the CCCM system as the viable decentralized system of Solid waste management in the country. CCCM is the “Approved Service Provider” to Suchitwa Mission, Government of Kerala. The venture also promotes employment opportunities for women.