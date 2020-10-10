STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

‘Clean Toilet’ launched in Kochi Collectorate

 S Suhas IAS, Ernakulam district collector inaugurated the refurbished ‘Clean Toilet’ maintained by CREDAI Clean City Movement at Collectorate compound Kakkanad.

Published: 10th October 2020 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: S Suhas IAS, Ernakulam district collector inaugurated the refurbished ‘Clean Toilet’ maintained by CREDAI Clean City Movement at Collectorate compound Kakkanad. Joby Jacob, chief operations manager, M V Antony, secretary, Dr Najeeb Zackeria, president, V Raveendran, executive director - CREDAI Clean City Movement and Ravi Jacob, president, CREDAI Kochi were present.

 CREDAI Clean City Movement was set up as the CSR initiative of CREDAI Kerala to undertake solid waste management activities in high rise apartment complexes, commercial enterprises and gated colonies. CCCM, with operations in seven cities of Kerala in about 600 complexes, provides an end to end solution for all waste management issues. CCCM promotes the principle reduce, reuse, recycle. It is processing about 1200 tons of biodegradable waste per month at the source. About 80 tons of non-biodegradable waste per month are sorted and sent for recycling, thus saving the environment from contamination due to plastic waste. 

The Ministry of Urban Development Government of India in its manual on Solid Waste Management has recognized the CCCM system as the viable decentralized system of Solid waste management in the country. CCCM is the “Approved Service Provider” to Suchitwa Mission, Government of Kerala. The venture also promotes employment opportunities for women.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp