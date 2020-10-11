Advanced version of Sayabot launched

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Keeping up with the new demand in the wake of the pandemic, Kochi-based maker Village Startup ASIMOV Robotics has modified its robot, Sayabot, with add-on features like checking body temperature of visitors/customers and dispensing sanitiser at the same time. “We have installed a sensor in the palms of the robot.

The powerful sensor will help the robot check the temperature with the right hand while dispensing sanitiser with the left hand. Moreover, if the visitor is not wearing a mask at all or not wearing it properly, the Sayabot will ask him to put on masks. It will also thank those who are wearing masks,” said T Jayakrishnan, CEO, ASIMOV Robotics.

He said if the robot sees anyone touching his/her face or nose in its presence, it will warn them. “It will also remind people of the need to maintain social distancing,” he said.The Startup is getting several orders for the robot, which is priced in the range of `12 to `20 lakh. “We are now trying to meet bulk orders. Talks are already on for a tie-up and once we get potential investors, we will be able to dispatch bulk orders,” he said.

As part of its daily duties, the robot dispenses food, medicines, collects trash from patients, carries out disinfection and enables video call between doctors and patients.Jayakrishnan said the startup has received nearly 500 orders for KARMI-Bot from across the globe. “It is priced between Rs 3 to Rs 5 lakh. Sayabot is more advanced now and has added features,” he said. Both the robots are fully automated and work as per the preset commands.