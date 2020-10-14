Pharmacists cry foul over staff shortage in health centres

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: For the last few years, pharmacists under the state health services posted at primary health centres and community health centres have been burdened with heavy workload due to manpower shortage. Apart from their engagement at the health centres, they also issue medicines and maintain pharma stocks/ equipment at Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTCs), draining them physically and mentally.

Though around 250 pharmacists were employed on a contract basis by the National Health Mission in the wake of Covid-19 spread, except Kottayam, none of the CFLCTs in the other districts witnessed the appointment of pharmacists. The Kerala Government Pharmacists’ Association has voiced its concern over this.

K A Shiaz, district president, KGPA, pointed out that despite the primary health centres in the district having catered to around 300-400 patients daily in the pre-Covid times, the PHCs had to make do with the services of a single pharmacist each.

“Considering the fact that our working hours have been extended by around four hours, paired with the sharp rise in patient footfall, at least three pharmacists should be posted at the family and primary health centres to manage the work effectively. The Health Department still follows the staff pattern of 1961 when there were only 150 types of medicines in the state which have increased considerably since then,” he said.

The failure of the government to create the required number of pharmacist posts under the Aardram Mission was pointed out by N K Premanandan, state secretary, KGPA. “Only 150 pharmacist posts were created as part of the first phase of Aardram Mission as opposed to the required 180. Although nurses and doctors were appointed as part of the project’s second phase, no post of pharmacist was created even if 200 were needed,” he said.

“More CFLTCs will have to be opened in this scenario which will create problems for pharmacists across the state,” said Premanandan. He added that the government should focus on creating pharmacist posts instead of hiring pharmacists on a temporary basis to resolve the issue.