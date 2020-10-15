STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

E-education creates kid screen slaves

Class XI student Akhil’s (name changed) parents were shocked when he broke his mother’s laptop during a violent outburst.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Despite the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights’  directive limiting online lessons to two hours per day, many schools are holding longer classes. Psychiatrists warn of serious mental health issues that may haunt children if this trend is not monitored

Class XI student Akhil’s (name changed) parents were shocked when he broke his mother’s laptop during a violent outburst. She is an IT professional and had an official video meeting at the time. So, when Akhil asked for the laptop, she said no. But he was too used to the screen, especially with the online classes and homework, that he couldn’t handle the rejection. Experts are warning against the increased screentime, which is manifesting as an addiction in children and adolescents, altering their behaviour and routine. 

The pandemic had a part to play too. Teaching and learning shifted online during the lockdown, making smartphones and laptops a must-have in every household for a student. The students’ screentime is not being monitored properly, mostly because parents are also working from home and hooked to their devices. Though the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights issued orders to schools in the state asking them to limit online classes to two hours a day and ensure proper breaks in between classes, many institutions are not implementing this. The directives are in sync with Central Board of Secondary Education and Indian Council for Secondary Education Syllabi.

Many parents allege that classes go on for longer than expected, and it has an effect on the child’s mental and physical health. “Initially my child had only one class. But now, it has increased to three. Sometimes the classes go up to four hours. It doesn’t end with the tuition, as they have homework to be completed and uploaded online. My kid regularly suffers from headaches and strain to eyesight, causing redness and irritation,” said a parent who wanted to stay anonymous. 

Some parents have also reported mental health red flags like anxiety, mood swings and behavioural changes in children. “My kids are in Class I and VIII respectively. They are very cranky these days, often restless after their online classes. After sitting for hours in front of laptops and phones, they are unable to focus on anything else and are too exhausted” says another parent from Kochi.Office-bearers at educational institutions claim that online classes have been limited to two hours based on the State Commission on Protection of Child Rights directive. 

“We are holding online classes on Zoom, a video conferencing platform. Earlier, the classes were held for four hours. But now, we have brought it down to two hours, with one-hour sessions each in the morning and evening. Homeworks and notes are forwarded over WhatsApp,” said Usha Unnikrishnan, a teacher and executive trustee of Rajashree S M Memorial School Management.

She also added that although online education cannot replace formal school education, it has been helpful in connecting with students during the pandemic. “Even after the pandemic, we are planning to continue online classes for primary school children since they are the most vulnerable. For students from Class IX to XII, we will be starting regular classes due to restrictions in providing study material and guidance,” said Usha.

Screen time addiction a dangerous trend
Calling screen time addiction a disturbing trend among children, Dr Vivek U, psychiatrist at Renai Medicity says, “There has been a multi-fold increase in mobile and laptop addiction among children due to online classes, especially when it is not limited and extends for over two hours. Children also spend a lot of time on social media these days, which is again affecting them. The immediate result of this would be minor mental disturbances like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), which if untreated, can lead to impulsive and harmful behaviour  throughout their lives.” He highlights the need for a timely intervention from the parents’ side to monitor such red flags and do what is necessary.

“There has been a 50 per cent increase in the number of cases related to screen time addiction because children spend hours on devices while parents are busy juggling between their work from the home schedule and their household chores. Parents also have anxiety issues, as they have to sit with their children during online classes, and then go on with their share of time on the devices,” he adds. “Depression and also neurotic traits such as nail biting and violent behaviour can also be attributed to phone and laptop addiction.  In severe cases, it can also disturb sleep pattern and cause fatigue and obesity in children,” said a psychiatrist.

Experts urge that after the pandemic settles, authorities must look at a hybrid model wherein higher class students can go to the schools where they can socialise and make friends, rather than falling prey to the virtual world. 

Regular classes to begin soon
Speaking at the inauguration of the hi-tech classrooms in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said that the ongoing virtual classes through Victers Channel and other edutech platforms can never be considered an alternative to physical classes.

 He added that though the current scenario is stopping the state from opening schools, they would become functional as soon as the virus comes under control.  Meanwhile, officials at the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights are monitoring the schools to ensure the online classes don’t go on for more than two hours. “We received many complaints from parents regarding long online sessions. Strict action will be taken against the educational institutions flaunting such rules,” said an official with the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp