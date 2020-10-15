STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Government leaking vital info on Central agencies’ probe: PT Thomas

This person was appointed by flouting all norms, after the chief minister himself intervened.

Published: 15th October 2020 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2020 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Congress leader PT Thomas, MLA, has alleged that the Pinarayi Vijayan government is leaking vital information on the probe initiated by Central agencies into the controversial gold smuggling and other cases which have put the government under the scanner.“Vinod Bhattathirippad, a Kozhikode native who has been appointed as the chief technology officer of the state police chief, is suspected to be behind the leaking of vital clues unearthed by the Central agencies against the state government in the sensational gold smuggling case and other cases.

This person was appointed by flouting all norms, after the chief minister himself intervened. He is now the last word on any inquiry carried out by the Kerala Police. His services were used by Pinarayi Vijayan in the solar scam case too,” Thomas said.The CPM has appointed Bhattathirippad to undermine the cases in which party has vested interests, he alleged.

“He is collecting the details of the ongoing inquiry by Central agencies. The government has used his services in collecting the details of the phone calls made by Swapna Suresh, the key accused in the gold smuggling case, her tower location and the scientific examination of CCTV visuals,” he said.Bhattathirippad visited the office of a central agency investigating the gold smuggling case in Kochi on July 22, Thomas said.“He intruded into the investigation system of the central agency in the guise of providing equipment of the Cyber Police Station, Thrikkakara,” he said.

Responding to the allegations, Bhattathirippad said he was neither accepting any remuneration or perks nor using facilities like office, staff or vehicles following his appointment as the chief technology officer (IT Advisor-Honorary).“I was appointed after I presented a research paper on the excellence of Kerala Police in the investigation of cases at Texas University, USA, in 2018.

As a scientific expert with a doctorate in cyber forensics, I have provided services to many agencies, including the Customs Department, to collect cyber evidence. In the gold smuggling case too, I had provided my services to the Customs. The MLA misinterpreted my services and, thereby, attempted to malign my image in public,” he said. Legal action will be initiated against the MLA after consulting experts, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PT Thomas
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp