4th edition of Students’ Biennale from Feb 21

KOCHI: Kochi Biennale Foundation has announced the fourth edition of Students’ Biennale, an education initiative of the foundation. The exhibition to be inaugurated on February 21, 2021, will be curated by a team of five artists and art educators – Adip Dutta (Calcutta), Archana Hande (Bengaluru), Manoj Vyloor (Kochi/Thiruvananthapuram), Suresh K Nair (Banaras) and Vasudha Thozhur (Delhi).

In light of the pandemic, the fourth edition of Students’ Biennale will be held on a virtual platform. It includes an exhibition forum and workshop programmes. The selection will be carried out by the curatorial team. Projects selected will receive support in the form of production grants. Student projects developed as part of the Students’ Biennale exhibition will be represented digitally in an online exhibition.

However, the exhibition will not be limited to digital art works but will be open to all practices. All components of the exhibition, including communication between students and curators and working towards the display process, will be carried out online. The curatorial team will do its best to engage with students across the digital divide working with accessible interfaces. Students will also receive technical and documentation inputs to work with the digital medium. Besides, a parallel programme of workshops will be organised for participants as well as other students. The workshops will be realised by the Students’ Biennale curators, along with guest faculty.