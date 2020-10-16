STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six new bridges to open: Ernakulam may now expect fewer traffic hurdles

According to a statement issued by PWD, the work will be completed as per schedule.

Published: 16th October 2020 04:53 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major boost to infrastructure development in Ernakulam, six bridges, aimed at offering better connectivity between urban centres and rural areas in the district, are currently under construction despite the pandemic situation. According to a statement issued by PWD, the work will be completed as per schedule.

Convent-Beach Bridge
Located at one of the major tourist attractions of the district, the Convent-Beach Bridge at Pallippuram between Cherai beach and Munambam harbour is the result of a decade long fight by the local residents. The piling work for the bridge, 268.50-metres long and  7.95 metres wide, is currently progressing.

Thathappalli-Valluvalli bridge
Once the Thathappalli bridge at Paravur is completed, the connectivity between Paravur and Valluvalli, through which the NH-66 passes, will be significantly improved. The bridge will have a total length of 60-metres and width of 7.5 metres. The construction of the bridge has been completed while the work on approach roads is nearing completion.

Parappuram Bridge
The overpass currently under construction will connect Parappuram in Kanjoor panchayath, Aluva and Okkal panchayath in Perumbavoor. The 289.45 metre long bridge will be 11.23 metres wide.The approach roads will be 200 metres long at Vallam and 60 metres long at Parappuram. Traffic congestion at Kladay Town is expected to eased once the bridge is thrown open to the public. It will also offer better connectivity to Nedumbassery from Perumbavoor.

Keezhmurikkadavu Bridge
The bridge connecting Ramamangalam and Maneedu villages of Piravom Municipality is being constructed across the Muvattupuzha river. Once completed, the bridge will boast a  total length of 96.50 metres and width of 11.23 metres.

Mancherikkuzhi Bridge
Being constructed across Kadambrayar river connecting Kunnathunadu and Thrikakkara, the bridge is expected to open up a new route to Info Park, Smart City and Idachira. The bridge will also help in easing traffic congestion on the busy Infopark vicinity and make it conducive for residents in the eastern part of the district to reach administrative headquarters situated at Kakkanad. The 208-metre long bridge has eight spans and 7.5-metre wide carriageway. The bridge will also have a 1.5-metre wide walkway on both sides. 

Nayarambalam-Nedungad Bridge
This bridge coming up at Vypeen is expected to be a solution for travel woes of residents in the area who are forced to risk their safety by commuting on an old dilapidated bridge. The new overpass will help in improving transportation to Nedungad and other backwater zones in Vypeen. The bridge be 70 metres long and is in the final phase of construction.

Ernakulam
