Kerala High Court summons Kochi Corp secretary

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the Kochi Corporation for not complying with its directives, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the corporation secretary to appear before it and explain the inaction in maintaining the roads in the city.Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order after considering a periodical report and the photos filed by the amici curiae appointed by the court to study the condition of roads.

The court observed that as usual, roads in Kochi have again been washed away by the monsoon.

“This is becoming an annual feature and presents a persistent malady to the citizens of the beautiful city,” it observed.In spite of the court’s judgment making contractors and engineers personally responsible for the upkeep of the roads, Kochi Corporation remains “deaf, blind and mute” even to the deplorable condition of the road in front of their main office on Park Avenue, the court noted. Though the court directed the corporation to reveal the names of the contractors and engineers responsible for the Park Avenue, they have chosen not to do.

“This court certainly fails to understand why the corporation is adopting such a casual attitude, particularly when craters and potholes on the roads can cause accidents at any point of time, leading to even loss of life. The unfortunate death of a young man, Yadu Lal, is still etched in the minds of this court and I am certain that such an incident cannot be allowed to happen in future,” observed the court.

The court also directed the corporation secretary to place on record the details of the contractors and engineers responsible for all such roads so that action can be taken against them.It is the prima facie intention of the court to make the contractors and engineers responsible and the court will decide on the action to be taken against them after hearing the corporation secretary on October 21, the court said.