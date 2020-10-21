STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

DTPC to roll out AC bus service

The District Tourism Promotion Council’s (DTPC) plan to roll out an air-conditioned bus for one-day tours will finally take off in November first week.

Published: 21st October 2020 10:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

A DTPC worker engaged in cleaning the landing strip at Aakkulam Boat Club  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   The District Tourism Promotion Council’s (DTPC) plan to roll out an air-conditioned bus for one-day tours will finally take off in November first week. The project, initially touted to start in February, was put off following Covid outbreak.According to sources with the DTPC, a 24-seater bus operated by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) was handed over to the council to start the project. “Titled Tour of Kochi, the bus has all facilities, including guide services and microphones. If the DTPC doesn’t get enough people, we have facilities to arrange a smaller vehicle for a one-day trip,” said a DTPC official.

According to the council, the one-day trip from 8 am to 6 pm costs `1,199 per person,. This includes food, entry fee to tourist spots and boat tour charges. While group bookings will be given discounts, children between 5 and 11 years will be given 25 per cent discount. The package will include visits to Jew Synagogue, Dutch Palace, Santacruz Basilica, St Francis Church, Durbar Hall Art Gallery and Vallarpadam Church, among other spots. The trip will culminate at Lulu Mall.

Besides within the city, the DTPC is also undertaking the ‘Kerala City Tour’ to Bhoothathankettu. The package offers solo and group trips to Thattekadu and Bhoothathankettu. The trip that starts every day from Kochi at 7 am includes one-hour trekking besides an opportunity to get to know the forests. The package also includes a boat trip in the Periyar. For details: 0484-2367334, 7907733011.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
District Tourism Promotion Council AC bus service
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp