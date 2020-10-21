DTPC to roll out AC bus service

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The District Tourism Promotion Council’s (DTPC) plan to roll out an air-conditioned bus for one-day tours will finally take off in November first week. The project, initially touted to start in February, was put off following Covid outbreak.According to sources with the DTPC, a 24-seater bus operated by Kerala Tourism Development Corporation (KTDC) was handed over to the council to start the project. “Titled Tour of Kochi, the bus has all facilities, including guide services and microphones. If the DTPC doesn’t get enough people, we have facilities to arrange a smaller vehicle for a one-day trip,” said a DTPC official.

According to the council, the one-day trip from 8 am to 6 pm costs `1,199 per person,. This includes food, entry fee to tourist spots and boat tour charges. While group bookings will be given discounts, children between 5 and 11 years will be given 25 per cent discount. The package will include visits to Jew Synagogue, Dutch Palace, Santacruz Basilica, St Francis Church, Durbar Hall Art Gallery and Vallarpadam Church, among other spots. The trip will culminate at Lulu Mall.

Besides within the city, the DTPC is also undertaking the ‘Kerala City Tour’ to Bhoothathankettu. The package offers solo and group trips to Thattekadu and Bhoothathankettu. The trip that starts every day from Kochi at 7 am includes one-hour trekking besides an opportunity to get to know the forests. The package also includes a boat trip in the Periyar. For details: 0484-2367334, 7907733011.