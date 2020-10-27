STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Online or not, Zixa, a video-conferencing app, is for all

Video-conferencing app Zixa developed by Kochi-based Practical Learning and Communication Solutions Pvt Ltd, primarily focuses on providing access to education

Published: 27th October 2020 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Video call

For representational purposes

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The pandemic has forced everyone indoors and online. Video-conferencing is the buzzword for meetings and classrooms. Keeping this in mind, two Malayalis, Shibin John Parackal and Binoy John Parackal, managing director and CEO respectively of Kochi-based Practical Learning and Communication Solutions Pvt Ltd, developed Zixa, a video-conferencing application.

Binoy John Parackal

According to Binoy, the impetus to develop the platform was their dream to help students who lacked facilities to learn. “The word ‘Zixa’ was derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Shiksha’. Our platform enables anyone in the world to teach students and is especially useful for educational institutions,” he said.

According to him, the teacher utilising the platform can add various parameters such as classes, classrooms and students. “Also, classes on Zixa will be in tandem with a real-life classroom. The app comprises whiteboards, conference rooms and live chats along with features like provision for projects and assignments,” said Binoy.

Data security was an important factor for the platform. “The administrator has the sole authority to decide data access. The app’s security feature blocks a third person from the same,” said Binoy.

Public library
“Students can buy or publish books on the public library feature. The same will be notified to those registered for related classes. Campus One can also release educational films,” he said. Through Zixa, students all over the world will be able to access affordable, quality and reasonable education, Binoy added. “The world needs a system which can elevate students quickly but efficiently,” said Binoy.

Campus One 
Zixa includes a ‘Campus One’ feature that lists the schools, colleges and teachers registered on the platform. “This will benefit those who are searching for specifics,” he said. Classes can be conducted both online and offline. “Teachers can upload a demonstration which will help parents to choose the right teacher for their ward. They can also choose to teach for free,” said Binoy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Zixa Shibin John Parackal Binoy John Parackal Kerala video calling
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp