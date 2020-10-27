Online or not, Zixa, a video-conferencing app, is for all

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The pandemic has forced everyone indoors and online. Video-conferencing is the buzzword for meetings and classrooms. Keeping this in mind, two Malayalis, Shibin John Parackal and Binoy John Parackal, managing director and CEO respectively of Kochi-based Practical Learning and Communication Solutions Pvt Ltd, developed Zixa, a video-conferencing application.

Binoy John Parackal

According to Binoy, the impetus to develop the platform was their dream to help students who lacked facilities to learn. “The word ‘Zixa’ was derived from the Sanskrit word ‘Shiksha’. Our platform enables anyone in the world to teach students and is especially useful for educational institutions,” he said.

According to him, the teacher utilising the platform can add various parameters such as classes, classrooms and students. “Also, classes on Zixa will be in tandem with a real-life classroom. The app comprises whiteboards, conference rooms and live chats along with features like provision for projects and assignments,” said Binoy.

Data security was an important factor for the platform. “The administrator has the sole authority to decide data access. The app’s security feature blocks a third person from the same,” said Binoy.

Public library

“Students can buy or publish books on the public library feature. The same will be notified to those registered for related classes. Campus One can also release educational films,” he said. Through Zixa, students all over the world will be able to access affordable, quality and reasonable education, Binoy added. “The world needs a system which can elevate students quickly but efficiently,” said Binoy.

Campus One

Zixa includes a ‘Campus One’ feature that lists the schools, colleges and teachers registered on the platform. “This will benefit those who are searching for specifics,” he said. Classes can be conducted both online and offline. “Teachers can upload a demonstration which will help parents to choose the right teacher for their ward. They can also choose to teach for free,” said Binoy.