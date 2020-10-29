STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Synagogue doors to reopen on November 1, Jew Town traders back in business

After seven months, the merchants of Jew Town in Mattancherry are gearing up to open their shops.

Jew Town at Mattanchery

By Anu Kuruvila
Express News Service

KOCHI:  After seven months, the merchants of Jew Town in Mattancherry are gearing up to open their shops. It has been a long wait, but the diaspora, that gave out the fragrance of spices, and buzzed with life all day, will soon see activity.   the Paradesi Synagogue, one of the most visited tourist spots in the district, is also opening its doors on November 1. 

“We have been keeping our fingers crossed for the past seven months, since the pandemic  swept away our business and hopes,” said Junaid Sulaiman, secretary, Kerala Handicraft Association. “But with the state government directive allowing the tourism industry to resume its activities, we feel there is light at the end of the tunnel,” he says.

 He sees the opening of the Paradesi Synagogue as a positive sign. “Many traders who left after their business came to a screeching halt are planning to return. Around 90 per cent of the merchants who trade in handicraft at Jew Town hail from Kashmir. When Covid-19 hit the tourism sector, they were forced to go back home, as it became impossible for them to sustain themselves. Nearly all of them are planning to return now” says Junaid. The landlords’ decision to forego shop rents till September helped the traders a lot, he adds. 

Renovations complete
Meanwhile, the reduced footfall amid the pandemic has enabled the renovation of many tourist spots in Mattancherry. “This area comes under the Cochin Smart Mission Limited. Under the project, the old bus stand near Jew Town has been renovated and the broken road was repaved. Everything is getting ready for tourists,” Junaid said.

But the postponement of the Kochi Muziris Biennale definitely came as a dampener.“Of course, we had been banking on the Biennale. Though it may not have brought in huge crowds, it was definitely a big event to look forward to,” he said.

synagogue of time
The Paradesi Synagogue was built in 1568 by Samuel Castiel, David Belila, and Joseph Levi for the flourishing Jewish community in Kochi composed mainly of Malabari Jews and the refugees from the Portuguese religious persecution of Jews. It was built on the land given to them by the Raja of Kochi. It is the oldest active synagogue in the Commonwealth of Nations. 

