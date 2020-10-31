Autorickshaw-feeder service launched at Petta Metro station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Friday launched an autorickshaw-feeder service at Petta Metro station. The introduction of feeder service is part of KMRL’s efforts to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters.Kochi Metro has engaged 12 autorickshaws as part of the feeder service. At a time five autorickshaws will be available at the metro station.

The feeder service will be available to 16 locations from the Metro station. The fare will be as per the rates set by the state government. The autorickshaws will be available during the working hours of Kochi Metro’s service. Petta Metro Station was inaugurated last month.