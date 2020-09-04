Silver lining in the world of cinema

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The thriller film ‘Anan’ directed and produced by Dr Praveen Rana where he dons the lead role alongside Indrans and Manikandan is expected to hit the floors soon. The hero, however, is also proving to be a real-life role model by extending financial help to his crew. Art director Rajeev Kovilakam, makeup artist Rony Vellathooval and costume designer Bucy Baby John were among the beneficiaries. Rajeev, who has been an art director for several films, including Mammootty-starrer Uncle, Oru Kuprasidha Payyan and Puthiya Niyamam, wrote:

“Though there was no contact after the completion of our work, with Covid-19 spreading its tentacles, and suffocating the lives of many people, Dr Rana made it a point to contact me to enquire about my well-being. Well aware that I am a person who wouldn’t ask for financial aid, he deposited a ransom in my account. He said that I should consider it as the advance for the next film,”.