Marine Drive in a free fall

Meera Suresh By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Besides lack of toilets and sewage pumped into the backwaters from highrises, safety of visitors has become an issue plaguing the once-idyllic locale,Cochin Smart Mission Ltd undertaking renovation work has come as a solace but a lot more needs to be done for the tourist spot to regain its lost glory

Twelve years ago, when Dhanya Ravi first set foot in Ernakulam, visiting Marine Drive was the first on her ‘to-do list’. She had by then seen the picturesque spot in various Malayalam movies and was entranced by the backwaters and its beauty. But, not anymore. Today, a resident of Kochi, she dreads the idea of visiting the spot. “Why would anyone want to expose themselves to the danger and filth there?” asks the IT employee.

From being the pride of Kochi to a dark and dangerous spot, Marine Drive’s fall from glory has been a painful one. “It is highly deplorable,” says Ranjith Thampy, a resident of Chittoor. Disappointed with the state of the spot, Thampy had approached the High Court in mid-2019 seeking beautification of the spot and eviction of illegal vendors on the walkway.

“My fight has been a long one. On my Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the High Court had asked the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), Kochi Corporation and district administration to respond. The PIL also yielded some result with the court ordering the setting up of a 24x7 police aid post in the area,” said Thampy. His fight for the upkeep of Marine Drive continues to this day.

While the lack of amenities, including toilets and dilapidated walkway, has driven away tourists and local people, what has turned the once idyllic location dangerous is the presence of anti-social elements. The latest incident happened on Wednesday when a jogger was attacked by a mentally-ill person. “This is a den of anti-social elements. While families once spent their evening here staring at the beauty of backwaters, today they wouldn’t visit the place.

From drug peddling to prostitution, Marine Drive is a haven for every vice. The Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd’s (CSML) renovation work may beautify the spot, but unless the government weeds out these elements, Marine Drive will continue to be dangerous,” says Thampy, who followed up his initial petition with a contempt of court plea after the GCDA dilly-dallied on the work. The renovation was later handed over to CSML, which has already started the work.

However, experts think Marine Drive’s problems cannot be solved easily. According to Better Kochi Response Group president Gopakumar S, the walkway, initially 12 metres wide, is now just eight metres. “Land worth crores of rupees is being encroached. I have been to other states with walkways that are maintained properly. Marine Drive can do with a cycle track if this encroachment is cleared,” said Gopakumar.Flanked by high-rises, Marine Drive also sees sewage from apartments flushed out to the backwaters. “Despite Corporation’s intervension, the problem persists. There is a highrise here which drains its toilet waste to the Mullassery Canal,” says a resident.

Renovation work, a silver lining?

Amid all the gloom, there is indeed a silver lining. The CSML has started renovation of the walkway and the area. The work, which was initially to be carried out by the GCDA, was handed over to the CSML. The renovation work envisages a greener and disabled-friendly Marine Drive. While protecting the existing trees, new indigenous varieties of plants across the stretch. Dilapidated seats will be replaced, tiles will be relaid and tact tiles will be laid for people with visual impairment. A kids zone is also being planned near Abdul Kalam Marg with basic recreational facilities. .

it’s Time to start acting

K C Narendran, executive member, Abad Marine Plaza Residents Association, and Kerala head of a leading telecom company For someone living in an apartment near Marine Drive, it is disheartening to see the kind of anti-social activities happening here. The current state of amenities, which are supposed to last for at least 50-60 years, is pathetic too, exposing the poor quality of work undertaken here.

The authorities can learn a lot from other nations which build an entire city around a lake or a beach. Besides installing cameras and enforcing constant monitoring, restricting the entry into the walkway, which is an enclosed zone, can be a viable solution. An automated system, like the one used in metro stations, can identify the person who gains access to the walkway. An open space like Marine Drive has a lot of potential, which can translate into a mutually-beneficial business model.

S Gopakumar, architect and president of Better Kochi Response Group

The current state of Marine Drive is pathetic. To rectify the situation, the police should monitor the acts of anti-social elements and make people feel welcome. A properly-maintained food court will lure people back. For any public project, the economics of maintenance should be worked out and the DH Ground is an example of this. The owners of the building near Marine Drive should pay for its upkeep. We have seen that the boat jetty is being used by private boats without making any payment. Bringing a strict system in place can help.

Soumini Jain, Mayor

The work undertaken by CSML will solve the problem to a great extend. Besides, the Smart Road project undertaken by CSML will change the appearance of the entire region. The Smart Road will ensure more monitoring and development in the area, which will reflect on Marine Drive. The corporation is also ready to help the police in every way to improve the law and order situation in the area.

Sujil Kumar, resident, Ayyappankavu

I have been frequenting Marine Drive for morning walks for the last many years. There is a steady decline in the number of people using the stretch for morning walks, mainly due to the increase in anti-social activities in the area. I really wish the place regains its old glory and this can be achieved only by tightening vigil in the area. Installing cameras and active presence of police officials at the aid post will help a lot.

V Salim, chairman, GCDA

The GCDA handed over the project to CSML, which will carry out the renovation with the Central Fund. Once the work is over, we are sure that Marine Drive will be back to its old glory. It is not up to the GCDA to ensure the law and order in the area. The court has ordered setting up of a police outpost and the police are responsible to ensure the area is free of criminals.