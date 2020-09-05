Session on ‘climate change and its impact’ on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF) series on ‘Climate Change and Its Impact on Environment’ will begin on Saturday. The session will be led by Karthikeya Vikram Sarabhai, environmentalist and Director of Centre for Environmental Education, Ahmedabad. He is the son of Vikram Sarabhai, father of India’s space programme.

VSSF has been organising science webinars, called the ‘Impact Series’, to create awareness on science initiatives and science literacy among the student community. It will be hosting multiple series to create awareness on core themes which impact the globe.

The foundation will start a web series on relevant topics in the field of Science and Technology. Apart from the significance of environment protection, the idea behind this is for young people to develop an ecological mindset and use it to overcome the current environmental challenges with proactive attitude and strong commitment.

The second session of the science series will be led by Rituraj Phuken-- environmental writer, adventurer and naturalist -- based out of Assam. The session will be inaugurated by G Madhavan Nair, former chairman, ISRO, and chairman, VSSF, along with Indira Rajan, CEO, VSSF.

‘Impact series’

