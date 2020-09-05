STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Session on ‘climate change and its impact’ on Saturday

 Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF) series on ‘Climate Change and Its Impact on Environment’ will begin on Saturday.

Published: 05th September 2020 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2020 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

Karthikeya Vikram Sarabhai

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Vikram Sarabhai Science Foundation (VSSF) series on ‘Climate Change and Its Impact on Environment’ will begin on Saturday. The session will be led by Karthikeya Vikram Sarabhai, environmentalist and Director of Centre for Environmental Education, Ahmedabad. He is the son of Vikram Sarabhai, father of India’s space programme.

VSSF has been organising science webinars, called the ‘Impact Series’, to create awareness on science initiatives and science literacy among the student community. It will be hosting multiple series to create awareness on core themes which impact the globe. 

The foundation will start a web series on relevant topics in the field of Science and Technology. Apart from the significance of environment protection, the idea behind this is for young people to develop an ecological mindset and use it to overcome the current environmental challenges with proactive attitude and strong commitment. 

The second session of the science series will be led by Rituraj Phuken-- environmental writer, adventurer and naturalist -- based out of Assam. The session will be inaugurated by G Madhavan Nair, former chairman, ISRO, and chairman, VSSF, along with Indira Rajan, CEO, VSSF. 

‘Impact series’
The science foundation has been organising science webinars, called the ‘Impact Series’, to create awareness on science initiatives and science literacy among the student community.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vikram Sarabha
India Matters
Akshay Kumar on Friday announced the launching of a multiplayer action-game, FAU-G.
Homegrown FAU-G coming soon to replace PUBG 
A medical personnel collects a blood sample for an antibody test at a drive-in station in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Antibodies against coronavirus stay in body for at least 60 days: Study
For representational purposes
Tests begin for herbal drug on Covid positive patients
Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and US President Richard Nixon. (File Photo | PTI)
Indians are repulsive, turn me off: Ex-US Prez Nixon during Indira Gandhi summit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp