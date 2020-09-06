186 fresh Covid cases in Ernakulam, 128 recover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Saturday reported 186 new Covid cases, 183 of them through local transmission. Six healthcare workers figure in the list. The other cases reported from here, include 16 from Kalamassery, 14 from Fort Kochi, 11 from Mattanchery, eight from Kizhakkambalam and seven from Edakochi.

Two more persons belonging to the Gujarati community in Mattanchery are among those who tested positive. An office-bearer of Navneeth Krishna temple is among those tested positive.

Consequently, the Navneeth Krishna temple compound where around 23 Gujarati families live was turned into a micro containment zone.Meanwhile, 128 Covid patients recovered from the illness and got discharged. Following this, 2,392 Covid patients are undergoing treatment in the district.