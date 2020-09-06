Beating Covid Blues: Online classes and new stars of social media

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Post Covid-19 outbreak, there is hardly a sector, especially education, which has remained immune to change. The pandemic’s spread saw online classes replacing the traditional method of schooling. Albeit being a stopgap arrangement, the virtual class provides a firmament to several teachers to showcase their talents. Sai Swetha, of ‘Thanku cat’ fame, is a classic example of this.

“There was this general impression that a teacher’s job is pretty simple. But the online class has made people realise what it takes and the toil involved,” Sai Swetha said.According to her, teachers are multi-talented since they have to dovetail skills like storytelling, singing, drawing and dancing to teach children.

“Many teachers are extremely gifted, but until now their skills had remained confined to the classroom. With the online classes, several lakh people are now watching them and appreciating their talents,” said Sai Swetha. adding, the public has begun to recognise her and the popularity also gave her the chance to try out other skills. She even featured in a video album which became viral on social media platforms.