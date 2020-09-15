STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agappe introduces Mispa Count X

Agappe Diagnostics Ltd introduced the first indigenously developed blood cell counter, Mispa Count X at an event online on September 8.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Agappe Diagnostics Ltd introduced the first indigenously developed blood cell counter, Mispa Count X at an event online on September 8.  This Haematology Analyser (Blood Cell Counting) has been designed and developed in collaboration with L&T Technology Services Limited. Mr Thomas John, Managing Director, Agappe Diagnostics unveiled the instrument. 

“The Mispa Count X and its associated reagents will elevate India to be self-reliant in Haematology segment and will bring well-equipped labs with patient care support in remote and rural locations across India,” said Thomas.

‘Backed by the state-of-the-art reagent and equipment facility in Kochi, Agappe will manufacture the equipment and its associated haematology reagents. The product is launched at rs 1.99 lakhs plus taxes in the domestic market and will bring the cost per test to around `seven lakhs on fair usage. The commercial launch was attended by Dr Keshab Panda, Dr. D M Vasudevan, Dr. Vijay Parekh,   and Muralidhara Hosahall.

