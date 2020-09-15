STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi port now has a hazard map to avert mishaps

The facility was commissioned in December 2007 and directly connected to Puthuvype BPCL terminal to receive crude oil.

Kochi port

Kochi port (Jipson Sikhera).

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thanks to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation’s (PESO) hazard-zone mapping, safety measures in areas near Kochi Port that have hazardous terminals and industries have been strengthened. PESO has prepared a detailed diagram of such areas with specific safety protocols. “We have mapped hazardous facilities in the port area and plotted a diagram of sensitive locations. The measure has come in the wake of the massive explosion that happened in Beirut,” said Dr R Venugopal, deputy chief controller of explosives, PESO. 

There are eight accident-prone industries within a 15-km-radius of Kochi Port -- Indian Oil terminal, Konkan Storage, Parisons Infrastructure, Ruchi Infrastructure, Ganesh Benzoplast and HHA tank terminal at Willingdon Island and BPCL Crude Oil Storage and Petronet LNG terminal at Puthuvype. The single point mooring (SPM) system, situated 19.2km from Kochi shores, is another ‘A Category’ hazardous facility. SPM helps in loading and off-loading gas and liquid products. The facility was commissioned in December 2007 and directly connected to Puthuvype BPCL terminal to receive crude oil.

Currently, there are 40 major accident-prone industries in the state. “We recently conducted safety review meetings of all major hazardous industries,” said Venugopal. Pipelines too came under the safety review of the government agency. According to an official with PESO, the 1.5-m-long Right of Way (RoW) will ensure the safety of GAIL LNG pipeline. “Officials have already distributed pamphlets among families regarding precautions to be taken,” he added.

Pipelines originating from Kochi
● Kochi-Salem (LPG): 458km
● Kochi-Mangaluru (GAIL-LNG): 444km (to be opened)
● Kochi-Coimbatore-Karur (KCK): 293km
● ATF supply line from BPCL Kochi Refinery and CIAL: 34km
● Natural gas line between LNG Terminal, Puthuvype, and Eloor: 48km

123 years of PESO
Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation, an agency under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, completed 123 years of service on September 9. The Kerala-Lakshadweep unit currently regulates 5,698 petroleum premises, 912 gas cylinder premises, 1,845 explosives premises, 392 static and mobile pressure vessels premises, 164 bulk oxygen facilities, 19 calcium carbide premises and 21 ammonium nitrate premises.

