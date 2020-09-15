Vice-President launches Heartfulness Essay Event 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Heartfulness Essay Event 2020’ jointly organised by the Heartfulness Education Trust, Shri Ram Chandra Mission (SRCM) and United Nations Information Centre for India and Bhutan,(UNIC) was launched by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, in the presence of Daaji, guide of Heartfulness and an audience comprising of educationists, academicians and students from schools and colleges across the country. Speaking on the occasion, Naidu said we need to recognise the importance of value-based learning for our youth.

“The Government of India is undertaking several reforms in the education sector to ensure education in the country meets the requirement of tomorrow. At the same time, it is very important that the foundation of the system is based on imparting the right values. We are glad that organisations such as Heartfulness Institute are investing their time, energy and efforts over several decades to guide the youth in the right direction,” he said.

Initiated 28 years ago with a vision of inculcating value-based thinking through reflection, discussion and contemplation, ‘The All India Essay Event’, held annually is unique as a competition. It gives ample time for the participants to delve on the topic of the essay, discuss it with peers, teachers, parents and friends, contemplate and reflect and give shape to the essay from the individual’s personal experience. It is held across the country in national and regional formats in English, Hindi and nine other regional languages and has helped to shape the minds and hearts of millions of youth across the last 28 years.

How to participate

Participants can log on to www.younghearts.org for guidelines of participation and for submission of entries. The last date to submit entries is October 10. There is no charge associated with the event. Entries are invited in English and Hindi at National Level and 9 regional languages including Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Oriya, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu, at state level - under the following categories:

Category I

Classes 9 to 12. Topic: Thought pollution - The root cause of all ills (word limit - 500 words)

Category II

UG&PG (Age Limit Less than 28 years and unemployed): Topic: Poverty is not just a lack of money (word limit - 750 words)

Prizes

Top 10 essays at the national level (English & Hindi) and state level (English, Hindi and regional languages) will be given prizes which include mementos for top three winners at national and state levels and certificates jointly signed by the Director, UNIC and President, SRCM. Certificates of merit for top 5 entries at the institutional level and participation certificates for all will be given.