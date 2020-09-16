STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Youth succumbs to injuries suffered in gang violence

Arguments over a drug case led to clash that killed polytechnic student Fahad, 19

Published: 16th September 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2020 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Fahad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The drug mafia has reared its ugly head in the city suburbs again. Late on Monday, a 19-year-old student, Fahad Hussain, succumbed to the injuries sustained after two gangs entered into a fight at INTUC junction, Nettoor, on Sunday night. The fight followed arguments over a drug case registered earlier, the police said. Fahad, of Velipparambil, Old Market Road, Nettoor, was under treatment at a private hospital after he suffered multiple injuries to his limbs. However, he had not revealed the exact cause of his injuries to the hospital authorities. He was studying in a polytechnic college in Kochi.

Though the Panangad police have registered a case for murder, they remain clueless about the accused. The investigation team believe 16 gang members were involved in the fight using lethal weapons. Fahad was hacked on his hand and he ran away from the spot crossing the road. However, he fell down on the way and passers-by took him to a nearby hospital. He remained on ventilator support for around 20 hours before breathing his last.

A police team led by KB Jijimon, ACP, Thrikkakara, examined the spot on Tuesday. Jijimon said an investigation is under way to trace the culprits. The forensic squad also collected evidence from the crime scene. The police said they have recovered the weapons used to attack Fahad from Panangad on Tuesday. Though there were reports that a few persons, including the key accused, were taken into custody, the police have not confirmed it.

In June, the Panangad police had seized about 3kg of ganja and arrested a girl in connection with the incident. The girl was released on bail recently and the gang members allegedly argued over the matter. The police, however, said the exact reason behind the fight remains unknown. While the case was first registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, the police have altered the section to 302 (murder) following Fahad’s death.

“We can get a clear picture only after taking into custody those involved in the incident. We are examining the CCTV camera footage from the area,” said a police officer. In July 2019, Arjun, 20, was murdered by a five-member gang, which was part of a  drug peddling racket, in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gang violence
India Matters
A new vaccine is on display at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (Photo | AP)
Covid-19: Russia ties up with Dr Reddy's for vaccine trial in India, to supply 10 crore doses by December
Image of Indian army used for representational purpose onlly. ( Photo | PTI)
Indian Army fully geared to fight full-fledged war in eastern Ladakh: Northern Command
Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)
90-year lease has ended: Kin of late king who gave land to AMU want it back
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing the Assembly in Chennai
AIADMK govt firm on two-language policy, CM Edappadi tells Tamil Nadu Assembly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Dream 11 replaces Vivo as the title sponsor for IPL 2020 (Photo | IPL Website)
IPL sponsor Dream 11's parent company gets $225 million funding
Babri Masjid in Ayodhya before it was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. (File Photo | AP)
Babri mosque demolition case verdict on September 30; Advani and others to be in court
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp