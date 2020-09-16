Youth succumbs to injuries suffered in gang violence

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The drug mafia has reared its ugly head in the city suburbs again. Late on Monday, a 19-year-old student, Fahad Hussain, succumbed to the injuries sustained after two gangs entered into a fight at INTUC junction, Nettoor, on Sunday night. The fight followed arguments over a drug case registered earlier, the police said. Fahad, of Velipparambil, Old Market Road, Nettoor, was under treatment at a private hospital after he suffered multiple injuries to his limbs. However, he had not revealed the exact cause of his injuries to the hospital authorities. He was studying in a polytechnic college in Kochi.

Though the Panangad police have registered a case for murder, they remain clueless about the accused. The investigation team believe 16 gang members were involved in the fight using lethal weapons. Fahad was hacked on his hand and he ran away from the spot crossing the road. However, he fell down on the way and passers-by took him to a nearby hospital. He remained on ventilator support for around 20 hours before breathing his last.

A police team led by KB Jijimon, ACP, Thrikkakara, examined the spot on Tuesday. Jijimon said an investigation is under way to trace the culprits. The forensic squad also collected evidence from the crime scene. The police said they have recovered the weapons used to attack Fahad from Panangad on Tuesday. Though there were reports that a few persons, including the key accused, were taken into custody, the police have not confirmed it.

In June, the Panangad police had seized about 3kg of ganja and arrested a girl in connection with the incident. The girl was released on bail recently and the gang members allegedly argued over the matter. The police, however, said the exact reason behind the fight remains unknown. While the case was first registered under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, the police have altered the section to 302 (murder) following Fahad’s death.

“We can get a clear picture only after taking into custody those involved in the incident. We are examining the CCTV camera footage from the area,” said a police officer. In July 2019, Arjun, 20, was murdered by a five-member gang, which was part of a drug peddling racket, in the area.