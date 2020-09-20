‘Anyone can criticize the judicial system’: Former SC judge Kurian Joseph

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A webinar on ‘Criminal contempt: Limitation on criticism against judiciary’ was held in the district on Friday. Supreme Court former judge Kurian Joseph inaugurated the webinar. The National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS) organised the webinar.

“When the apex court considers a contempt of court petition against an individual, it’s important that the court seeks the view of the attorney general who stands as a prosecutor in the court,” the judge said.

Pointing out the recent development, he said while the case against Prashant Bhushan was considered by the court and found him guilty, the court did not seek the view of the attorney general which is unfortunate. Contempt comes only in rare cases like insulting a judge in a court of law. But anybody can criticise the judgment or judicial system, Joseph said.

NUALS Vice-Chancellor K C Sunny presided over the meet. Subir Bhatnakar, Vice-Chancellor of RMNLU, Lucknow, delivered the keynote address. Presentation of the topic was by Aishwarya Bhati, senior advocate, Supreme Court and additional solicitor general. The session was moderated by K P Kylasanatha Pillay, senior lawyer at Supreme Court.