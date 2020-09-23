CPM hails SC verdict on Palarivattom flyover
The CPM district committee on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict which granted permission to the state government to consider demolition of the Palarivattom flyover and rebuild it.
KOCHI: The CPM district committee on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict which granted permission to the state government to consider demolition of the Palarivattom flyover and rebuild it. In a statement issued here, district secretary C N Mohanan said the government should try to levy the reconstruction and dismantling charges from the construction company, which built the flyover, and also from V K Ebrahim Kunju, the then PWD minister.
“The government should try to attach the property of the minister. The inquiry into the corruption behind the flyover construction was launched as a result of the strong protests launched by the CPM,” he said.The CPM also alleged that the poorly constructed bridge is a testimony to the bribery of the PWD officers and Ebrahim Kunju. “We hope that the inquiry will be completed soon and the culprits will be nabbed,” said the statement.