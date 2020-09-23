CPM hails SC verdict on Palarivattom flyover

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The CPM district committee on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict which granted permission to the state government to consider demolition of the Palarivattom flyover and rebuild it. In a statement issued here, district secretary C N Mohanan said the government should try to levy the reconstruction and dismantling charges from the construction company, which built the flyover, and also from V K Ebrahim Kunju, the then PWD minister.

“The government should try to attach the property of the minister. The inquiry into the corruption behind the flyover construction was launched as a result of the strong protests launched by the CPM,” he said.The CPM also alleged that the poorly constructed bridge is a testimony to the bribery of the PWD officers and Ebrahim Kunju. “We hope that the inquiry will be completed soon and the culprits will be nabbed,” said the statement.