STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Circus goes digital, first virtual show tomorrow

An unforeseen positive impact of the pandemic and the resultant lockdown is the digital revolution that has taken place in all spheres of life.

Published: 24th September 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the Rambo Circus performance | Express

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI:  An unforeseen positive impact of the pandemic and the resultant lockdown is the digital revolution that has taken place in all spheres of life. From movie releases to book launches,  every event has gone online. The latest to jump on the bandwagon is circus. Rambo Circus, which has roots in Kerala and features many Malayali artists, will hold its first virtual show on September 25. Titled ‘Life is a circus,’ the pre-recorded show will feature trapeze acts to acrobatic stunts. The ticketed virtual event, which can be viewed on BookMyShow, is aimed at helping the struggling artists and their families.

“Lockdown has drained our revenues. Artists and their families are finding it difficult to survive. It was Laqshya Live Experiences, an event management company, that came up with the idea of a digital show. We held several rounds of virtual meetings and finalised the script based on the history of Rambo Circus,” said Sujit Dilip, owner of Rambo Circus, who belongs to Karthikappally in Alappuzha.

The show will be streamed for four days starting September 25. The company hopes that the first-of-its-kind event will inspire other groups to make the digital switch. “We are hoping that the digital revolution will bring back the lost visibility and respect to the art form. This is part of our upgrading process to stay relevant. Currently, the circus unit has 50 artists and supporting staff each and many of them are from Kerala. Even if the digital venture is successful, we will continue to do live shows once the pandemic scare is over,” he said.

Rambo Circus was established by P T Dilip, Sujith’s father in 1991. Earlier, he owned Arena Circus Kozhikode and the Great Oriental Circus and Victoria Circus from Thalassery. He merged all three into Rambo and took it to the international stage. 

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp