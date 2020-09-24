STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Road caves in as 4m-deep sinkhole develops in canal

The residents of Mudakuzha in Perumbavoor spent a sleepless night after a sinkhole developed in the Kuttiyeli canal and later extended to the adjacent Parapanamkuzhi Bund Road on Tuesday night.

Published: 24th September 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

The four-metre-deep sinkhole developed in the Kuttiyelli canal of Periyar Valley Irrigation Project at Mudakuzha panchayat in Perumbavoor. The adjacent Parapanamkuzhi Bund Road has also caved in | Aru

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The residents of Mudakuzha in Perumbavoor spent a sleepless night after a sinkhole developed in the Kuttiyeli canal and later extended to the adjacent Parapanamkuzhi Bund Road on Tuesday night. The canal is a part of the Periyar Valley Irrigation Project (PVIP). A sinkhole is appearing in this particular stretch for the second time.“The sinkhole that has developed on the road is around four-metre-deep,” said Sivan, a resident. According to him, the residents nearby noted that something was wrong after water started pouring into the paddy fields. “This was around 8pm on Tuesday.

By midnight, water had leaked into the property of those living nearby. Since it was dark, it was difficult to gauge the damage. However, in the morning, we were greeted by the washed-away road and sinkhole in the canal,” he said.According to Mini Shaji, ward member, Mudakuzha panchayat, the engineers and officials from the PVIP visited the area on Wednesday and took stock of the situation. “The entire canal system is some 54-years-old,” she said.

Mini said, “This is the second time such an incident is happening in the stretch which is a landfill. A year ago, a sinkhole had developed just around 4m from the one that has appeared today.”Meanwhile, a PVIP assistant engineer said, “To prevent further damage, the canal has been blocked from both up-stream and down-stream. We have taken stock of the situation and steps are afoot to repair the damage.” According to the engineer, the preliminary assumption is that the sinkhole might have been triggered by rats’ burrow. “This stretch is a landfill and has loose soil. So, rats might have burrowed and this over time might have led to leakage. Heavy rain and the stormwater flowing through the burrow might have affected the soil structure creating the sinkhole,” said the engineer.

More from Kochi.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sinkhole
India Matters
Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and other Opposition leaders before addressing the media, after a meeting with President Ramnath Kovind over the recent farm sector reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Rajya Sabha clears 15 bills in two days amidst Opposition’s boycott
Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Shraddha Kapoor. (Photo | Instagram)
Drugs probe: NCB summons Deepika Padukone, other top actresses
Advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | PTI)
Contempt case: Prashant Bhushan summoned by bar council of Delhi
Eighty-two-year-old Bilkis. (Photo| Youtube screengrab)
Shaheen Bagh's 'dadi' Bilkis makes it to TIME's list of 100 influential people

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes. (Photo| Twitter screengrab)
India, Australia carry out naval exercise in Indian Ocean amid China row
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Trump refuses to promise peaceful transfer of power if he loses US elections
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp