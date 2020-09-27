Joyalukkas’ coffee table book launched in UAE

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Dr Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai, launched ‘A Glittering Success Story’, a coffee table book chronicling the journey of Joyalukkas Group. The first copy was received by Dr Puri from Joy Alukkas, chairman and managing director of Joyalukkas Group, at the Indian Consulate in Dubai. The book pays homage to Alukka Joseph Varghese, father of Joy Alukkas, who was the founder and inspiration behind the jewellery giant’s success.

Joyalukkas Group executive director John Paul Alukkas, Jassim Mohamed Ibrahim Alhasawi Altamimi, director of Joyalukkas Jewellery UAE, and Mustafa Mohd Alshareef, vice-president government and amp; VVIP Dubai Region, Etisalat, were also present.