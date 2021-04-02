STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

In light and darkness

The Covid-19 pandemic affected people from all walks of life.

Published: 02nd April 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘The Invisible Humans’, the directorial debut of Aaron Mathew sheds light on the shadowed lives of senior citizens in the post-Covid era. The film has been shortlisted for World Health Organisation’s ‘Health For All Film Festival’

The Covid-19 pandemic affected people from all walks of life. It confined us to four walls. While for many it was an opportunity to rekindle relationships and reconnect with family, for senior citizens who live alone, it was an unprecedented nightmare.With relaxation in restrictions, the younger population had the liberty to go out. However, the long-standing severity of Covid forced the elderly to continue at their homes causing psychosocial symptoms like hysteria, panic, anxiety, and depression. 

Aaron Mathew conceptualised and directed ‘The Invisible Humans’ a micro-documentary that deals with this issue. It was shortlisted from over 1,200 entries from 110 countries for the Health For All Film Festival organised by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The movie is the only entry from India in the category- Health Emergencies. 

“The pandemic took a toll on the elder community. My 80-year-old car-enthusiast grandfather decided to sell off his car seeing no hope of the pandemic retreating. That made me realise that the older population is finding it hard to cope,” said Aaron. He also came across an article that mentioned that 11 per cent of the population in India and 17 per cent in Kerala are senior citizens. He realised it is a bigger issue, impacting an already vulnerable population. 

“We can keep them from slipping into darkness by reaching out at least over the phone. I just wanted people to remember and understand how important such small gestures are,” says Aaron The earthy, raw cinematography from ‘Ambili’ fame Sharan Velayudhan Nair played a big role in portraying the play of light, which brings the narrative together through a subtle shift of dynamic frames. The background score paired with a soul-touching narration by the ace film-maker Sathyan Anthikad makes ‘The Invisible Humans’ an opportunity for contemplation for everyone. 

The three-minute-long film has garnered a good response. “It made us realise that we have conveyed the message right. Many got so emotionally carried away that they instantly called their old parents and relatives,” said Aaron. The movie was produced by Bun Omelette. Sreejith Balagopal managed creative production. Samuel Aby handled the music.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 outside a court in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March. 31, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Will lockdown return in Maharashtra? Uddhav to hold meeting with officials
(Representational Image)
At 47%, Hinduism biggest gainer in religious conversion in Kerala
A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccine coverage
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru man tests positive after taking China-made Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shops are closed in the city during the complete lockdown on weekend, imposed by the administration, amid coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra COVID19: Pune slips into mini-lockdown with curfew from 6pm-6am
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Gallery
The first batch of 100 women in the Corps of Military Police (CMP) have almost completed their training and will graduate as Lance Naiks on May 8 after a year of rigorous training. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Corps of Military Police trains first-ever all-women batch to be inducted in Indian Army
With Superstar Rajinikanth being conferred the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award, here is a look at his equation with India's household names. (File photo| ANI)
And the Phalke Award goes to Thalaivar: The Superstar and his chemistry with bigwigs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp