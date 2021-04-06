Back in the spotlight

Arya UR By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Malayalam playback singer Zia Ul Haq’s song Uyyaram Payyaram from the film, Kakshi Ammini Pilla was a hit when it released. But the song has made a comeback now on Instagram reels, with a long list of celebrities joining the charade. Recently, actor Anusree took to her social networking page to share how the track was a stress-buster during her workout. The song grew popular all over the world on social media, with Malayalis catching up to the trend from all corners. A group of youngsters even grooved to the track on the London Bridge!

Enjoying the spotlight that he is in for a song released in 2019, singer Zia-Ul-Haq said that the post lockdown weddings in north Kerala are behind bringing the trend back.“In the movie, it is a wedding reception song, so it brings together a celebratory mood. It is nice to see people grooving to it, a song that released almost two years ago. It is a sort of delayed acceptance,” he says.

The song was penned by Manu Manjith with music by Samuel Aby and was performed by Basil Joseph in the film directed by Dinjith Ayyathan. Zia is overwhelmed by all the sudden social media activity - over 30,000 mentions on Instagram for the tag #UyyaramPayyaram. “I used to receive more than 2,000 short videos daily from people across the world over social media,” adds Zia, claiming that the track is one of the first Malayalam songs to get this popular online.

Zia’s voice is familiar to Malayalis throgh the movies Sufiyum Sujathyum, Godha, Aadu 2, Yamandan Premakatha. He is currently busy with the audio launch of his latest project Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. “I will be singing a Sufi song for the film. The release can be expected this week,” he says.