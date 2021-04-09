Move over Miyawaki, Kochi set to go the ‘Kavuwaki’ way to battle climate change

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Rapid urbanisation has led to the creation of heat islands in the city, so much that the past few years have witnessed a rise in average temperature by at least two degrees here. As part of its efforts to mitigate the effects of temperature rise, the Kochi corporation is planning to set up a number of urban forests in the city. The first of these initiatives is the creation of eco-groves or Kavuwaki forests at the Subhash Park.

“Kavuwaki is a deviation from the Miyawaki forests,” said mayor M Anilkumar. “Miyawaki forests have become a trend in the state now. But why should we turn to something foreign when we can implement the beautiful concepts that originated from our own land? We have been growing sacred groves from ancient times,” he said. The plan to set up the forest is in its initial stage, Anilkumar said. “We have to present it in the council. We will do that soon,” he said.

According to the mayor, Subhash Park is the ideal place to launch this project. “Not only will it act as a learning experience for the kids coming to the park, but it will also act as an insulation against heat. The eco-grove will help children learn about trees and their importance when it comes to battling climate change. A park needs to be inclusive,” he said. The park has already undergone big transformations with the introduction of a mud-play area and a herbal garden.

“The corporation’s aim is to create eco-zones in the city. These green lungs have become a necessity,” he said, adding that one of the projects that will house eco-groves is the upcoming G-Smarakam, which is a tribute to poet and lyricist G Sankara Kurup.

“These eco-groves or Kavuwakis won’t be a complete duplication of the ancient sacred groves. We are taking inspiration from it and will implement some of the ideas like selecting trees endemic to the area,” said the mayor. This is a first-of-its-kind project, he said.

Ten cents of land towards the south end of the park has been earmarked for the project, Anilkumar said. “A lot of work has to be done. After Cyclone Ockhi, the salinity of the groundwater has increased considerably and this has made the water unsuitable for watering plants. Around 10 lakh litres of water is needed to irrigate the park. A pond will have to be dug. The plan is to set up the eco-grove around the pond,” he explained.