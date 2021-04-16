STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shortage of doses affects Covid vaccine drive

 Uncertainty is looming large over the future of mega Covid vaccination camps in the district as vaccine doses are in short supply.

Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Uncertainty is looming large over the future of mega Covid vaccination camps in the district as vaccine doses are in short supply. Shortage of the Covid vaccine, especially of the Covishield doses, has severely hampered the vaccination drive. 

Various vaccination centres and private hospitals ran out of stock of vaccines. “We were unable to carry out the Covid-19 vaccination as we did not receive a fresh supply of vaccines. We have alerted the health department and they have assured us of supplying vaccine doses on Friday,” said a doctor with a private hospital in Kochi. 

An official said around 28,000 Covaxin doses arrived in the district on Thursday and that there will be sufficient stock to continue the drive for four or five days. “There is a shortage of Covishield doses, but Covaxin is available. We are expecting more vaccine doses to arrive by Tuesday,” said a health official. Around 158 vaccination centres have been established in the district. So far, over five lakh people have been vaccinated.“Nearly 29,000 Covishield and 18,000 Covaxin doses are in stock and we are hopeful of receiving more in the coming days,” said District Collector S Suhas.

RESTRICTIONS ON PUBLIC ENTRY TO 

Kochi: In the wake of the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Ernakulam, entry to the District Collectorate in Kakkanad will be restricted for the public from Friday. For the next two weeks, only collectorate staffers will be permitted entry. If the matter is important, prior permission has to be obtained, said District Collector S Suhas in a press release.  People who intend to submit documents or petitions should drop the related papers at boxes installed at the entrance. The public should avail online facilities. 

