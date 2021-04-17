STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newly-announced Covid restrictions leaves restaurants, hotels worried

The restrictions imposed by the government in view of the second wave of Covid-19 has left  restaurant owners and small business owners here a deeply worried lot.

Published: 17th April 2021 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Thane Unlock 5.0

Representational Photo | PTI

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The restrictions imposed by the government in view of the second wave of Covid-19 has left  restaurant owners and small business owners here a deeply worried lot. The lockdown had a devastating impact on businesses, and small businesses were the worst hit. Now, with the government reimposing restrictions at a time when the business has started looking up, the shop owners are feeling the pinch.

“What is the point in imposing restrictions now when things have already gone out of control?” said Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHRA) general secretary G Jayapal. “These restrictions affect the livelihood of people who run restaurants and small shops. A couple of weeks ago, several thousand people had gathered on the streets for political rallies throwing Covid-induced restrictions to the winds. Nobody was bothered about Covid at the time. Now, we are witnessing a Covid spread and what is the point in imposing the restrictions,” he said.

Jayapal said that though political rallies had  led to the spike in Covid cases, the small- scale traders are made to bear the brunt. Soon after the new restrictions were announced, the Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association had written to the government to extend the restaurant timings till 11pm. “It is Ramzan season now, and several restaurants start their business after 6pm. By staying open for just three hours, we cannot earn a living. We have not received any response from the authorities yet,” he said.

The worst hit are the roadside food stalls whose business picks up during the evening hours. “This food stall is the my only source of livelihood,” said Jacob, who runs a roadside eatery near Infopark. “ Closing the stall by 9pm, as per the government directive, will severely hit my daily earnings,” he added.
This is not just the case of Jacob. Several small roadside eateries and hotel owners can relate to the ordeal of Jacob.

