Ayurveda doctors seek the right to practice medicine

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Since the second wave of the pandemic began, increasing the number of Covid cases exponentially, more CFLTCs (Covid First-Line Treatment Centres) and Second Line Treatment Centres (SLTC) have been opened for patient management. The government has been appointing doctors and other medical staff to these facilities, including Ayurveda doctors under the National Ayush Mission (NAM) and National Health Mission (NHM).

Ayurveda practitioners across the state are, however, unhappy with this move, given the fact that the state denied them the opportunity to implement Covid management projects under Ayush. A formula that would benefit thousands is being swept under the rug due to this, claim professionals.

The Department of Ayush recently launched the ‘Save Movement’ - a mass movement to curb the second wave of the pandemic and the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. However, Ayurveda practitioners are now being burdened with other responsibilities at Covid first-line treatment centres. The Indian System of Medicine and National Ayush Mission is rolling out a slew of programs for the rehabilitation of patients,mitigation and prevention of Covid-19 through 1,206 Ayur Raksha Clinics (ARC) across the state.

‘Recruit from Covid Brigade’

Durga Prasad, state secretary of Kerala Ayurveda Government Officers Federation (KAGOF), said that the health department should permit Ayurveda practitioners to administer ‘Bheshajam’, the formula developed by Ayush, for the treatment of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients. He said that hundreds of doctors practising various systems of medicine have enrolled in the Covid Brigade and the government should start appointing them for Covid duty instead of Ayush practitioners.

“We got the order from the ministry to treat Covid patients in November 2020. Now, the second wave is here and this could be seen as an opportunity to administer Ayush’s formula on mildly symptomatic patients with their consent,” said Durga.