STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Thief strikes temple for fifth time in two years

The police are having a tough time tracking down a thief who hit a temple in the city five times between January 2019 and April 2021.

Published: 24th April 2021 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

A visual from the CCTV camera at the temple showing the thief carrying iron rods | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police are having a tough time tracking down a thief who hit a temple in the city five times between January 2019 and April 2021. In all five instances, the latest being on Thursday, the thief broke the lock of the offering box of Kuzhikattu Shree Bhagavathy temple near NGO quarters, Kakkanad, and took away the money.

In the latest incident, the priest who came to the temple saw the broken lock of the hundi and alerted temple authorities.  “This is the fifth such incident. Though we alerted the police after each theft, it is still going on,” said temple secretary G Ajay Kumar.

He said they had removed all the Vishu offerings by devotees from the hundi a week ago and there was not much money inside. “After the second theft, the temple committee decided to remove the money every two weeks. But our real concern is the way the police are handling the matter. They are taking it very lightly,” he said.

Though the temple authorities provided the visuals of the thief when he committed the crime on January 10, the police could not nab him. The Thrikkakara police said a probe has been launched. “We suspect the thefts have been committed by the same person, but we lack any solid evidence to back this theory,” said a police official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
India sees record spike with over 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 deaths
90-year-old from Maharashtra's Beed defeats COVID-19 twice
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (Photo | ANI)
CBI registers FIR against Anil Deshmukh in alleged bribery case
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India closer to building world's biggest nuclear plant: French energy group EDF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Khalsa Aid India will give 65 oxygen concentrators to patients in first lot. (Photo | EPS)
Khalsa Aid to provide free oxygen concentrators to Delhi’s COVID patients
A health worker moves oxygen cylinders at GTB Hospital in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: Delhi hospitals gasp for oxygen amid staggered supply and severe shortage
Gallery
A fire broke out in the intensive care unit on the second floor of the four-storeyed Vijay Vallabh Hospital at Virar in the early hours of Friday, in which five women and eight men died. (Photo | PTI)
Fire at COVID ward of Maharashtra's Virar hospital claims 13 lives
Hospitals are suffering from acute shortage of oxygen despite strict government orders to ensure uninterrupted production and supply of medical oxygen. (Photo | PTI)
Struggle is real: Indian hospitals left gasping for oxygen as coronavirus cases, deaths rise
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp