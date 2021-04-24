STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tight restrictions this weekend amid rising Covid cases

Cops to inspect vehicles plying in city | Essential services allowed | People urged to stay home

Published: 24th April 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Police blocking a two-wheeler rider on AKG Road near Thykoodam. The area has been declared a containment zone | Arun Angela

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tight restrictions will be in effect in the city on Saturday and Sunday and people will not be allowed to move freely in and around the city.  The city police have come out with the restrictions as part of Covid protocol. Heavy police force will be deployed to book offenders. Private vehicles will not be allowed to ply except for emergencies. Even in that case, the passengers should present a convincing reason. A special police team under City Police Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam has been formed to monitor the implementation of Covid protocol.

Though there will be bare minimum KSRTC services in the city, people have been advised to stay indoors. Police officers said the curfew-like protocol is being implemented to curb the spread of the Covid-19. All essential services will be allowed to continue on Saturday and Sunday.

4,548 MORE INFECTED
Kochi: The district reported 4,548 new Covid cases on Friday. Of them, 4,477 got infected through contact, while sources of infection of 66 persons could not be traced. The highest number of cases were reported from Varapuzha (145) and Thrikkakara (141). As many as 572 patients recovered. The district has 29,708 active cases. So far, 484 deaths have been confirmed as due to Covid.

IT’S A CURFEW, PEOPLE

  • No movement of vehicles and persons, except essential services. 
  • All shops to be closed except those selling vegetable, milk & medicines. 
  • Registration on Covid Jagratha portal mandatory for conduct of marriages
  • All gyms, sports activities banned 
  • No theatres, malls, bars, restaurants & hotels; beaches and parks closed
  • All supermarkets closed except for vegetables /medicines. 
  • Essential services staff to carry ID, paste sticker of their dept on vehicles.  
  • Online food delivery till 9pm
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp