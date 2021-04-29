150 kg of ganja seized from vehicle, two nabbed

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a major haul, Excise sleuths seized 150 kg of ganja in the city and arrested two persons in connection with the incident.State Excise Enforcement Squad arrested the accused while they were transporting cannabis from Hyderabad in a pick-up van at Anavathil on Container Road in the city on Tuesday night. The cannabis was hidden in mangoes being transported in the vehicle.

Nandakumar, 27, a native of Kalmandapam, Palakkad, and Kunjumon, 36, of Walayar, were arrested after a surveillance launched in Palakkad, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts following an alert that drug trafficking would be rampant due to closure of bars and liquor outlets as part of lockdown-like restrictions imposed in state.

“The arrested confessed that they had brought the contraband for Antony aka Boat Antony, a native of Mulavukadu in Kochi. According to Excise source, Kunjumon is the kingpin of the racket that is engaged in transporting ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. Kunjumon was released on bail recently after being arrested in a drug trafficking case at Kanjikode in Palakkad. The duo has criminal antecedents and they were booked in several cases, including attempt to murder and sale of narcotics,” said an officer.The accused, contraband and seized vehicle were handed over to Excise Special Squad, Ernakulam, for initiating further inquiry.