High-rise terraces should meet safety standards: Expert

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Given the extensive use of terraces in high-rise buildings for recreational purposes, the death of an 18-year-old girl after falling from an apartment building in the city has highlighted the importance of safety measures on terraces. Experts say that terrace safety should be given utmost importance considering the fact that more people are using wide and open terraces in their apartment complexes for recreation due to a paucity of other open spaces. In fact, the Covid pandemic and subsequent restrictions have forced people living in high-rise buildings to opt for open terraces for walking, working out and playing games.

“The terrace should have a parapet wall with a height of at least 1.5 metres. There should not be any construction near the parapet wall that could be used for climbing over the parapet wall. Access for children to the terrace should be restricted,” said Abad Builders managing director Najeeb Zackeria, who is also an executive committee member of CREDAI Kochi.

Architect and Better Kochi Response Group founder S Gopakumar said high-rise terraces should meet certain safety parameters before residents are allowed access.“Children are generally not allowed to play on terraces as builders provide play areas for children on ground floors. Certain safety guidelines need to be followed while opening terraces for recreational purposes,” he said.

Another important aspect the experts pointed out is that the terrace floor should be clean and it should have some anti-skid flooring because water accumulation, moss and the growth of algae during the rainy season could be risky for users. Annie George, secretary of an apartment association in the city, said access to the terrace should be restricted and the door to the terrace should always be kept locked. “We only allow access to the terrace at a specified common time and children,” she added.