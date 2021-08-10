Memories preserved

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Rithu Kurup freezes moments in the form of mini clay figurines. Be it a photo of yourself or a memory you would like to hold on to forever, this artist can turn the intangible into beautiful pieces of art.

Picture this. Those favourite memories of yours immortalised in the form of mini figurines. Tiny miniatures of yourself or your favourite pet on your tabletop or as fridge magnets. That’s what Rithu Kurup does. She brings alive those favourite memories or pictures of yours and turns the intangible into clay art. An assistant bank manager by profession, Rithu who lives in Thiruvananthapuram, discovered the world of clay during the pandemic induced lockdown and returned to art after years. “In the initial days, we had work only on alternate days. As a person, I do not like sitting idly and always want to keep myself engaged. And that’s when I chanced upon the world of clay art,” recalls Rithu.

At first, Rithu started making tiny pocket-size idols that can be kept as decors in cars and gifted them to her friends and relatives. As people started appreciating her work, Rithu widened her canvas. And that’s how the idea of turning memories into clay art was born. All one needs to do is share a picture and Rithu recreates the same in clay. And you’ll have a miniature version of yourself or your memory as a fridge magnet or a tabletop decor.

“Pictures do not stay the same. They will get spoiled over time. Whereas the clay miniatures would stay intact as long as you don’t drop it. The colour wouldn’t fade and it stands the test of time,” says Rithu. Her miniature clay figurines come in a standard size of 7 inch. It doesn’t go beyond that, she says. Making the figurines would take just under ten minutes but the long process that follows after the clay dries including colouring and polishing would go up to two days.

Growing up, Rithu always indulged in art but over time, she drifted away from her artistic self. “This is everything for me now. With this, I have discovered another fact about myself. It is like discovering something about yourself that you never knew existed,” says Rithu. After the highly demanding work in her bank, Rithu finds her peace in art.

Rithu now dreams in colours. Now that she has discovered the artistic side of hers, Rithu intends to pursue art and learn animation. “Clay art is something that I do for myself,it takes away all the stress and keeps me fresh and going,” says Rithu.

Instagram @rithu_veda