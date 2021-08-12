Advanced cancer centre at Rajagiri

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajagiri Hospital is set to inaugurate its comprehensive cancer centre built at par with the global standards. The facility was inaugurated by Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Saturday.The centre equipped with cancer diagnostics facilities along with the treatment by internationally trained Oncologists will help the patients to receive swift and precise treatment.

The advanced facilities in the newly set up centre will help the patients. The bone marrow transplant suite in the centre aids in providing treatment for blood cancer and is equipped to carry out both autologous and allogeneic bone marrow transplantation.

Also, the inclusion of the true beam linear accelerator is another innovative technology, where patients can receive radiation therapy in a fast, precise, and safe manner. With the new technology, it is now possible to get the therapy done in over two minutes, the hospital said. In addition to this, the centre also provides hi-end imaging facilities, including the Endobronchial ultrasonography. The diagnostic facilities in several departments will support the clinicians in early diagnosis. The facility was inaugurated in the presence of MLA Anwar Sadath.

