Ernakulam health dept gears up to deal with Covid surge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The number of fresh Covid cases and the test positivity rate have been increasing day by day in Ernakulam district. And with the holidays and Onam festival around the corner, the health department is expecting a further surge in the cases. In view of this, the officials have advised the public to exercise strict vigil during family visits and small festive gatherings.

The TPR in the district stood at 13.08% on Wednesday, while it was 14.47% on Tuesday. In the wake of the Covid surge, it has been decided to impose lockdown in regions with Weekly Infection Population Ratio (WIPR) of more than 8.

“We have adopted the strategy to conduct between 25,000 and 30,000 Covid tests daily. The first-line treatment centres and the second line treatment centres in the district will not be shut down. We have the vacancy to accommodate more patients at these centres if there is a surge in cases in the coming days,” said District Collector Jafar Malik.

According to district health officials, around 4,000 Covid beds are vacant at treatment centres, including hospitals, in the district. “We have noticed that the admissions to the hospitals have been slowly going up since the past few days. Arrangements have been made to deal with any emergency situation. The availability of the ICU beds and ventilator facilities will be ensured,” said a health official. As the district administration is planning to vaccinate all above the age of 60 years in the district before August 15, spot registration facility for those between the age group of 18-45 years will not be available at the vaccination centres.

2,856 NEW CASES IN DIST

Kochi: Ernakulam district reported 2,856 new Covid cases on Wednesday. Out of the newly infected, 2,760 people contracted the infection through local spread. The TPR stood at 13.08%. Most of the cases were reported from Tripunithura and Kizhakambalam with 98 and 81 cases, respec-tively. As many as 2,024 patients recovered from the illness. At present, a total of 24,497 patients are undergoing treatment for in the district.