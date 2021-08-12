STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Smells like a smokey spirit

22-year-old chef Steve Sebastian is serving slow-cooked Briskets and smoked platefuls to Kochi’s palate

Published: 12th August 2021 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Steve Sebastian, smoked cooking is an art. The youngster, who is also a vocalist and a guitarist, is a fan of the slow cooking technique which can only be mastered with a lot of time, patience and practice. His online business ‘Smoke Culture by Steve’ is his vision to make the cooking style more common in Kochi. “Smoked cooking was largely popular in India. With time we have switched to other mediums. However, western countries still eat a lot of smoked food and use it as a technique to enhance taste in many recipes,” he says.

The 22-year-old single-handedly cooks Texas-style beef briskets, Kansas-style smoked chicken, Pulled pork, Neapolitan-inspired wood-fired pizza, and artisanal sausages. The smoked cuisines are notched up by Steve’s authentic sides like Coleslaw, Mac and Cheese, baked potato salad, British yellow cheddar and corn pudding. “I experiment with flavours from around the globe. It is amusing to see how well some unexpected combinations work out. One of the most widely-accepted sauces is the ‘Kochi city sauce’, where Kanthari (Tabasco pepper) is blended with some foreign ingredients,” he says.

Briskets
From the Barbeque and smoked meat menu, the most hyped dish is the Smoked Beef Brisket. Flavoured meat from the breast or lower chest of beef is cut out and cooked to form a brisket. Having a family-run meat business has turned out to be a boon for Steve. “The taste and flavour of Briskets depend on the quality of meat. It is a huge task to pick the right quality of beef as it varies from place to place,” says Steve.

According to Steve, the meat should be cooked at a low temperature for about 16 hours. At times, it can go up to even 20 hours. While it is being cooked red wine will also be added.“Briskets will turn out stiff and chewy otherwise, so we adopt slow cooking. Through this method, the collagen tissue which firmly connects the meat will break and form gelatin, giving the meat a right tenderness,” he adds.

The meat is kept in an offset smoker, where flavoured wood, preferably tamarind, imported apple, cherry-oak wood, mango, guava are used to enhance the brisket’s flavour. One has to spend most of the day in front of the machine to check if the meat is getting smoked properly. Steve claims he takes limited orders because it is tough to cook many briskets at a time. Even slicing is a meticulous process and if done wrongly, the meat can lose its texture.

Though the process is labour-intensive, the effort is worthwhile, Steve says. The smoky tender juicy briskets are seasoned with salt and pepper. The luscious dish is available in one pound and half-pound.
 Instagram @smokeculturebysteve
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Jessica Metcalf, an associate professor at Princeton University, US, noted that this prediction is likely to hold only if reinfections produce only mild disease. (Express Illustration)
COVID-19 may become a mostly childhood disease in few years: Study
Representational photo (File photo| EPS)
Christian schools saving Rs 2,500 crore by denying seats to poor in India: Child rights body
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, poses during the medal ceremony for the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Petrol pump offers free fuel to people named 'Neeraj' to celebrate Olympic gold medal win
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Under 18 users can seek removal of their pictures from image search results: Google

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Watch | Delhi education board signs agreement with IB to improve curriculum
ITBP personnel during a search operation after a landslide on the Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Kinnaur district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Major Landslide in Himachal Pradesh; eleven dead, several feared buried
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp