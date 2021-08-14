Equipping volunteers to help vulnerable during disasters

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vulnerable section of society have always been at the receiving end of all disasters. To make a difference, Kothamangalam-based Peace Valley Foundation has organised a mock drill for inclusive disaster management activities with the support of the Fire and Rescue Services Department.

“The idea was to formulate disability-inclusive disaster management and rescue operation module in Ernakulam. It was executed during the 2018 deluge and was featured in United Nation’s Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report. We learned that proper training would equip ordinary citizens to help differently-abled persons during a natural calamity,” said Sabith Umer, coordinator, Peacevalley Foundation, Kothamangalam.

The officials said vulnerable communities need special attention in disaster-prone areas like Ernakulam. “We often fail to include the marginalised communities in our plans. To rescue differently-abled individuals and bed-ridden patients in critical situations, volunteers require hands-on training,” he said.

A total of 50 volunteers were grouped into two teams to follow Covid protocols while conducting the mock drill. They completed the entire programme that started on August 7 within two days. All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) general secretary Rajeev Palluruthy also participated in the drills.

Dr Sreeja, State Disaster Management Authority hazard analyst, made a presentation for the volunteers. Kothamangalam assistant station officer and trainers of Ideal relief wing, an NGO working with disaster management since 1994, also took part in the exercise.

Earlier, the foundation had set up a mobile clinic during the Pettimudi landslide. Due to the proximity with Idukki, the NGO has been working on disaster management initiatives over the years. “Though volunteers are familiar with shifting a normal person on a ropeway, they didn’t know how to manage the situation with a differently-abled person. Now, we have successfully executed disaster management and firefighting by keeping the participants in wheelchairs,” he added.