STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Equipping volunteers to help vulnerable during disasters

Vulnerable section of society have always been at the receiving end of all disasters.

Published: 14th August 2021 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2021 05:29 AM   |  A+A-

The inclusive disaster management training session in Kothamangalam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Vulnerable section of society have always been at the receiving end of all disasters. To make a difference, Kothamangalam-based Peace Valley Foundation has organised a mock drill for inclusive disaster management activities with the support of the Fire and Rescue Services Department.  

“The idea was to formulate disability-inclusive disaster management and rescue operation module in Ernakulam. It was executed during the 2018 deluge and was featured in United Nation’s Post Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) report. We learned that proper training would equip ordinary citizens to help differently-abled persons during a natural calamity,” said Sabith Umer, coordinator, Peacevalley Foundation, Kothamangalam.

The officials said vulnerable communities need special attention in disaster-prone areas like Ernakulam. “We often fail to include the marginalised communities in our plans. To rescue differently-abled individuals and bed-ridden patients in critical situations, volunteers require hands-on training,” he said. 

A total of 50 volunteers were grouped into two teams to follow Covid protocols while conducting the mock drill. They completed the entire programme that started on August 7 within two days. All Kerala Wheelchair Rights Federation (AKWRF) general secretary Rajeev Palluruthy also participated in the drills. 

Dr Sreeja, State Disaster Management Authority hazard analyst, made a presentation for the volunteers. Kothamangalam assistant station officer and trainers of Ideal relief wing, an NGO working with disaster management since 1994, also took part in the exercise. 

Earlier, the foundation had set up a mobile clinic during the Pettimudi landslide. Due to the proximity with Idukki, the NGO has been working on disaster management initiatives over the years. “Though volunteers are familiar with shifting a normal person on a ropeway, they didn’t know how to manage the situation with a differently-abled person. Now, we have successfully executed disaster management and firefighting by keeping the participants in wheelchairs,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representation (Photo | EPS)
No Covid case in 49 UP dists, 15 other now pandemic-free
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
August 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day: PM Modi
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of an Indian police man in plain clothes to test for COVID-19 inside a park in Srinagar. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid nasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech gets nod for holding phase 2, 3 clinical trials
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
How to win the Covid tug of war 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Business Unboxed: Why are automobile prices rising?
(File photo | EPS)
Watch | PM Modi explains benefits of National Vehicle Scrappage Policy
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp