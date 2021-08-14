Kerala startup gets $1 million investment

KOCHI: Travlounge, a startup promoted by Kozhikode-based Beacon Group, is setting up premium roadside restrooms across highways in the state. The startup, which is currently constructing its first restroom at Walayar in Palakkad, has attracted a $1 million investment from Dubai-based Azcco Global Ventures. The restroom units will include a premium coffee shop, paid toilet facilities, sleeping boards with hourly charges, a minimart, carwash and other facilities, said Safeer P T, managing director of Travlounge.
