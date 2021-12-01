Night drive turns tragic, 22-year-old loses life

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 22-year-old woman died after a car in which she was travelling with two youths whom she met only four days ago rammed a metro pillar at Pathadipalam on NH66 in Kochi in the early hours of Tuesday.

KM Mansiya, alias Suhana, daughter of Muhammed of Kottarappilly house at Erumathala in Edathala died. Salmanul Fariz, 26, of Karimpetta at Vallappuzha in Palakkad and Jibin Johnson, 28, of Palliyakkal at Chirakkakam in Varapuzha were the other persons in the car. Salmanul, who was driving car, suffered only minor injuries and was later discharged from the hospital.

The police said the three persons met with the accident when they went for a night drive from Salmanul’s rented house at Kuruppassery near Kalamassery. The car which was heading towards Aluva from Kaloor area rammed a metro pillar after hitting a lamppost around 1.50am.

However, mystery shrouded the accident after Jibin went missing from the Edappally MAJ Hospital where he and Salmanul were admitted after the accident. Later, he was tracked down by the police. As per the preliminary police inquiry, the three consumed alcohol at Salmanul’s apartment at Kuruppassery just a few hours before the accident. They were reportedly in a semi-unconscious state when the accident happened.

“It was around 10.45pm on Monday when Jibin reached Mansiya’s home at Edathala. While they were going to his home at Varapuzha on his motorcycle, Mansiya asked Jibin to visit Salmanul’s apartment. There, the trio had a drinking party. Around midnight, they decided to go for a night drive in the car of Salmanul’s friend. The accident happened while they were returning to Aluva. Rash and negligent driving is the main cause of the accident,” said the police.

The police found out that the woman had met the duo only four days ago. “A day after the girl met Jibin, they had a booze party in a house at Palarivattom on Sunday. On Monday night, Jibin took Mansiya from her home and informed her parents that they were going to attend a birthday party,” said the officer who was part of the investigation.