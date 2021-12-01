STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Night drive turns tragic, 22-year-old loses life

Drive after booze party with two youngsters she met only four days ago ends when car rams metro pillar at Pathadipalam

Published: 01st December 2021 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

The mangled remains of the car at Pathadipalam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 22-year-old woman died after a car in which she was travelling with two youths whom she met only four days ago rammed a metro pillar at Pathadipalam on NH66 in Kochi in the early hours of Tuesday.

KM Mansiya, alias Suhana, daughter of Muhammed of Kottarappilly house at Erumathala in Edathala died. Salmanul Fariz, 26, of Karimpetta at Vallappuzha in Palakkad and Jibin Johnson, 28, of Palliyakkal at Chirakkakam in Varapuzha were the other persons in the car. Salmanul, who was driving car, suffered only minor injuries and was later discharged from the hospital.

The police said the three persons met with the accident when they went for a night drive from Salmanul’s rented house at Kuruppassery near Kalamassery. The car which was heading towards Aluva from Kaloor area rammed a metro pillar after hitting a lamppost around 1.50am.

However, mystery shrouded the accident after Jibin went missing from the Edappally MAJ Hospital where he and Salmanul were admitted after the accident. Later, he was tracked down by the police. As per the preliminary police inquiry, the three consumed alcohol at Salmanul’s apartment at Kuruppassery just a few hours before the accident. They were reportedly in a semi-unconscious state when the accident happened.

“It was around 10.45pm on Monday when Jibin reached Mansiya’s home at Edathala. While they were going to his home at Varapuzha on his motorcycle, Mansiya asked Jibin to visit Salmanul’s apartment. There, the trio had a drinking party. Around midnight, they decided to go for a night drive in the car of Salmanul’s friend. The accident happened while they were returning to Aluva. Rash and negligent driving is the main cause of the accident,” said the police.

The police found out that the woman had met the duo only four days ago. “A day after the girl met Jibin, they had a booze party in a house at Palarivattom on Sunday. On Monday night, Jibin took Mansiya from her home and informed her parents that they were going to attend a birthday party,” said the officer who was part of the investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
road accident
India Matters
India 1989-2014 and after — a paradigm shift
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
'Very large number of Indians may be protected from Omicron': Eminent virologist
Asha worker Matilda Kullu at a vaccination camp. (Photo | Express)
Odisha ASHA worker fights Covid, superstition to enter Forbes Power list
Admiral R Hari Kumar has held several key appointments in his career spanning over 38 years (Photo | Special arrangement)
Admiral R Hari Kumar takes charge as 25th Chief of Naval Staff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp