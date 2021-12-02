STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Art in the hoops

Samiya Saleem V S started embroidery as a hobby. Now, she is running a venture that makes beautiful pieces from knots and threads

Published: 02nd December 2021 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2021 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

Samiya Saleem

Samiya Saleem

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: Embroidery is an art that has existed for many centuries. But lately, there has been a renaissance in embroidery art, with many turning to the needlework and reinventing it. For 25-year-old Samiya Saleem V S too, this is a new age of exploring embroidery in hoop art.

Samiya’s portraits in embroidery art catch one’s attention with their vibrant colours. In hues of red and blue, faces get etched onto the hoop in a grand artistic fashion. The unhurried pace at which the art progresses is perhaps why people find it calming and meditative. 

“The process of embroidery art is very soothing and offers a calming effect. Whenever I am upset, I settle with the work and it brings so much peace and serenity,” says 25-year-old Samiya Saleem V S.

A postgraduate in library science, Samiya took to embroidery art during the pandemic. “I had enough time in my hands. I wanted to start a small business. I knew the basics of embroidery as we had classes at school. I started building on it,” says Samiya. And before she knew it, orders started coming in and she saw herself making portraits and artworks in hoop art. The majority of orders are for creating portraits.

That was how Keftatriz was born. “I read somewhere that the word Kef means something that gives pleasure. I do not know the language it is borrowed from. In Arabic Tatriz means embroidery. So I strung together these two words,” says Samiya, a native of Perumbavoor. The venture also helps her to be economically independent, she says.

 “This is an art that requires a lot of patience. You cannot hurry through it. You might spend hours on it and still fail to finish a significant portion of the art. So, patience is key. One wrong knot could topple the whole design,” she says.

Samiya is venturing into other embroidery art forms such as jewellery making and decors now. “I want to reach out to more people through my art. That’s the dream,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Not fully vaccinated? No entry at malls, parks in Bengaluru
American company to invest Rs 31,000 crore in Chennai firm
(Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)
Omicron scare: 21 Russia returnees go untested in Kerala
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Brave Kerala teen catches harasser, hands him over to police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp