Afghan national, who worked at Cochin Shipyard, got Aadhaar, PAN cards for just Rs 20k

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The probe following the arrest of the Afghan, who had worked as a contract labourer in the high security zone of Cochin Shipyard using fake documents, revealed that Rs 20,000 was all he had to spend for a bogus school leaving certificate which he used to avail Aadhaar and PAN cards for proving his Indian citizenship.

Police and intelligence agencies found out that the Afghan, identified himself as Abbas Khan alias Idgul, managed to get the bogus school certificate through his relatives from Assam native Aboobaker Siddique, 32, who was later arrested and arraigned as fifth accused.

“Abbas used the bogus certificate to obtain Aadhaar and PAN cards and started residing at Thevara with the help of his uncles. It was in July 2019 that he got a job in Cochin Shipyard under a contractor,” police said. Aboobacker, who was arrested on September 29, 2021 got bail from the sessions court on November 20.

Abbas arrived in India on a medical visa. His mother is from Assam, but she married an Afghan and has been settled in that country for more than 20 years. Investigation agencies could not find any anti-national activity on the part of Aboobaker following allegation that he had made arrangements for the illegal stay of Abbas in India.

“A detailed probe is on as an organised racket is involved in helping illegal immigrants, mainly from Bangladesh, get Aadhar and PAN cards,” said a senior intelligence officer.