June 17 to be observed as Metro Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The board of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has decided to observe June 17 as Kerala Metro Day. Kochi Metro, the state’s first Metro rail project, was dedicated to Keralites on June 17, 2017.

Meanwhile, KMRL has decided to introduce signature music for Metro stations. Each station will have a separate signature tune and it can be heard along with the announcements when the train reaches every station. The music, which will be connected to the geographic, social and cultural specialties of each station, will be launched at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium on Saturday.

The public can lodge their suggestions on the signature music to the metro rail authorities over the telephone number: 9188957522.