Kochi metro to increase train frequency from today

Witnessing a steady rise in ridership in December, the Kochi Metro has decided to reduce the duration between each service on Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays. 

Published: 18th December 2021 01:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Witnessing a steady rise in ridership in December, the Kochi Metro has decided to reduce the duration between each service on Mondays, Saturdays and Sundays. During peak hours on Saturdays and Mondays, the gap between two services will be 6.15 minutes instead of seven minutes. For non-peak hours, it will be 7.30 minutes instead of 8.15 minutes. 

On Sundays, the time between two services will be nine minutes instead of ten minutes during peak and non-peak hours. With the change in train frequency, the number of services on Saturdays and Mondays will be 271. From Tuesday to Friday, there is no change in frequency.

On these days, trains will operate with seven-minute and 8.15-minute frequencies during peak and non-peak hours respectively. An additional train will be kept as standby, to cater to the sudden surge in passenger ridership and thereby maintain social distancing.

Meanwhile, KMRL officers said the number of passengers per day reached 54,504 on December 11. The ridership crossed 50,000 for the first time after the second lockdown on December 4. “Discounts in ticket rates, free passes on special days and various programmes organised at metro stations helped in the rise of ridership.

The stations are becoming a meeting place to celebrate special days rather than just being a mode of transport to the people of Kochi. KMRL is also organising a Christmas event named Frosty Fest 2021 from Saturday at various stations,” said a KMRL officer. Various competitions will be held for the public as part of the event.

