Kochi Metro to introduce smart parking system by May 2022

In these five Metro stations, an amount of Rs 10 will be charged for cars and Rs 5 for the bikes of Kochi Metro commuters as is being done now.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro is in the process of revamping the traditional parking system followed at parking lots by taking the aid of technology which will make the parking areas at Metro stations function smartly.

The aim is to ensure secure, easy and convenient parking at metro stations with the help of technology. Advanced cameras and sensors will replace security personnel at Kochi Metro parking lots by May 2022. Parking will be free with effect from December 25 at all stations except Aluva, Edappally, MG Road, Kalamaserry and Cusat. A nominal amount would be charged at Aluva, Edappally, MG Road, Kalamaserry and Cusat station parking areas where the help of security personnel is required to manage the parking.

In these five Metro stations, an amount of Rs 10 will be charged for cars and Rs 5 for the bikes of Kochi Metro commuters as is being done now. They should show their train ticket at the parking lot.  People other than those travelling in Kochi Metro will be charged an amount of Rs 30 for parking their cars for two hours at the metro station parking areas. 

Each additional hour will be charged Rs 15. The parking fee for bikes will be Rs 10 for the initial two hours and each additional hour will be charged Rs 5.

