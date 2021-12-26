Migrant labourers attack policemen, set jeep on fire at Ernakulam's Kizhakkambalam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over 15 policemen including a circle inspector were injured and a police jeep set on fire when migrant labourers attacked the police team which reached a labour camp at Kizhakkambalam after a few labourers in an inebriated condition came to the streets and clashed during Christmas celebration on Saturday midnight.

Police said the incident occurred at the labour camp of Kitex company. An issue between a group of migrant labourers snowballed into a fight and the group started attacking the locals nearby. The migrants started attacking the locals by throwing stones at the nearby houses.

On information, a police team from Kunnathunadu police station reached the spot to bring the situation under control. But the migrants attacked the police with sticks and pelted stones at them. When the police personnel ran for cover leaving behind the jeep, the migrants set the jeep on fire.

Following information, a large posse of police led by rural police chief K Karthick reached the spot and took over 150 migrant labourers into custody. Police officials said a lot of vehicles belonged to the locals were damaged in the stone pelting.

Large number of police personnel have been posted at Kizhakkambalam following the incident and police are trying to pacify the locals who have been repeatedly complaining about the nuisance created by the migrant labourers.